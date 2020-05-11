ThoreNext Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.44 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00014526 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market cap of $27.44 million and approximately $6,392.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

