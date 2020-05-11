TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TIFS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.95).

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.26) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.68. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 117.80 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $887.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

