Ties.DB Achieves Market Cap of $151,730.42 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Ties.DB has a market cap of $151,730.42 and $2.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ties.DB has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.02219355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00090385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00175189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

