TigerCash Market Cap Reaches $380,053.34 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $380,053.34 and approximately $3.09 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.01874575 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00240081 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

