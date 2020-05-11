TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,899 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 3.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.22. 285,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

