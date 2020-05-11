TOP Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $138,880.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.02157901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

