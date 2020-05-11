TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) COO Robert M. Buck Sells 3,000 Shares

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BLD stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,184. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.31. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,597,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 5,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 131,834 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,329,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in TopBuild by 16,363.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 121,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 120,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

