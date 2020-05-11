Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $53.31. 9,488,411 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89.

