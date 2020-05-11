Total (EPA:FP) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Total (EPA:FP) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.96 ($45.30).

Shares of FP stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €32.39 ($37.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.24.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

