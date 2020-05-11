Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.70.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,826 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 17.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 454,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

