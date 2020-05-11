Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Short Interest Down 46.8% in April

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,300 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Get Total alerts:

TOT stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. 2,042,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Total will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 25.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $3,460,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.