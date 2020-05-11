Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Upgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 320 ($4.21). Shore Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCAP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($5.00).

LON TCAP opened at GBX 350.80 ($4.61) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 369.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.92. Tp Icap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

