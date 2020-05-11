TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the April 15th total of 788,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $570.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.