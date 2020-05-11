Traceability Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $595,899.78 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $595,899.78 and $4,464.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048783 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00351334 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000980 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009501 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003916 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

