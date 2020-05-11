TravelNote One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, TravelNote has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $5,980.27 and $6.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.