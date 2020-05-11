Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the April 15th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $22.85.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 29,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $107,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,344. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.