TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPRKY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TPRKY stock remained flat at $$12.98 during midday trading on Monday. 1,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24.

TRAVIS PERKINS/S Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

