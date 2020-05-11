Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the April 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tredegar by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tredegar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tredegar by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tredegar by 11.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. 117,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,698. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $536.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $232.43 million for the quarter.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

