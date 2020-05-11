Trias Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Trias token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Trias has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1.16 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02166223 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00174728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.