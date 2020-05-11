Trisura Group Ltd Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSU opened at C$48.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.98. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $428.21 million and a PE ratio of 70.36.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,657,188.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

