TrueDeck Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $146,721.18 and $20,965.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02163049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00174828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

