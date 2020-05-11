TrueFeedBack 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,876.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $261,706.84 and $8,876.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.02219355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00090385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00175189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

