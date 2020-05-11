TrueFlip (TFL) Trading 20.2% Lower This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.36 million and $79,437.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00006023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.02047861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00170670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00041930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

