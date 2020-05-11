Truegame Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. Truegame has a total market cap of $138,054.18 and $15,961.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02163049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00174828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

