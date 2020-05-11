TrueUSD Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, IDEX, Zebpay and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $137.30 million and approximately $603.76 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.02174932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,381,004 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinTiger, Crex24, Bittrex, Kyber Network, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Kuna, IDEX, HBUS, Zebpay and Bitso. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

