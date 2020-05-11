Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.89. 506,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

