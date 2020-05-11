TrustVerse (TRV) Market Cap Tops $3.09 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $390,186.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03679482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031789 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011457 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

