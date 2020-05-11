TTC Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, TTC has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $270,834.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03687513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 879,780,056 coins and its circulating supply is 422,754,901 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

