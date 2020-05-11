TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0039 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $347,206.47 and $4,131.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000225 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00383935 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011258 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

