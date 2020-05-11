Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.54% of Tyler Technologies worth $63,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,846,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 206,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,334,000 after purchasing an additional 125,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock worth $39,659,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.81. 31,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $340.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

