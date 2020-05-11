Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) vs. SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Head-To-Head Survey

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tyler Technologies and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 6 5 0 2.45 SolarWinds 3 2 6 0 2.27

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $312.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 14.94% 10.69% 7.97% SolarWinds 1.63% 8.89% 4.47%

Risk & Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tyler Technologies and SolarWinds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 12.09 $146.53 million $4.16 79.38 SolarWinds $932.53 million 5.88 $18.64 million $0.76 23.16

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWinds. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats SolarWinds on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate land and other records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

