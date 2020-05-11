U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the April 15th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

U.S. Auto Parts Network stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,865. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $53,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 630,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

