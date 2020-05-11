U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $55,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $125,664,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.