UBS Group AG Has $929.30 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,562,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,812,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.92% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $929,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

