UBS Group Lowers Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $212.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $218.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

WLTW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.14.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.00. 868,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,127. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

