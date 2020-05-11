UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. 1,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

