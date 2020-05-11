UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $750,707.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $750,707.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.03692581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00056521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011634 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

