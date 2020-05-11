UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,514 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of UGI worth $68,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 1,689.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 395.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. 274,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,741. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Barclays lifted their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

