UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 166.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,688 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of UGI worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 19.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 419,514 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in UGI by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 71,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in UGI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 243,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 145.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 244,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 144,507 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,203. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.