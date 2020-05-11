Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.91.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $230.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

