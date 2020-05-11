Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.18.

RARE stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

