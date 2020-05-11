Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

