UNICORN Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $137,873.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $74,467.59 and approximately $137,873.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000248 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

