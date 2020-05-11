UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.29 ($13.13).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

