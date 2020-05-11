Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Stock Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 94.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

UN stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $48.89. 505,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,063. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

