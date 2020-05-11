Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.39. The company had a trading volume of 149,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,559. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

