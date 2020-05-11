United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

UBOH stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.78. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 20.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

