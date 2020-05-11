United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.91. 3,105,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,923. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.