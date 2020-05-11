United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 33,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,891. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

