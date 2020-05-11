UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,519 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $149,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.85. The company had a trading volume of 140,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.26. The company has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

